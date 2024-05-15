Local organizations receive emergency funding
Washington County was recently awarded $40,473 of federal funding from the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency through the national Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) under Phase 41.
The funding is to supplement established emergency food assistance and emergency shelter programs within the county.
The selection of which communities receive funding, and the total funding amount, was made by a national board of directors that is chaired by FEMA.
The national board consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federation of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
The Local EFSP of Washington County's Board of Directors is charged with identifying the most urgent, critical needs within the county after a grant application and review process. The board is comprised of local government officials, nonprofit leaders, faith-based groups, homeless advocates and other community members.
Washington County's local board determined the following recipients under the Phase 41 allocation of $40,473:
Washington County Community Action Council — $18,664
Reach of Washington County — $10,000
St. John's Family Shelter — $5,000
The Hope Center at Hagerstown Rescue Mission — $2,000
The Salvation Army — $2,000
Washington County Commission on Aging — $2,000
United Way of Washington County — $809
The grant application was advertised and open to any Washington County agency that:
Is private, voluntary non-profits or units of government
Eligible to receive federal funds
Has an accounting system
Practices non-discrimination
Has demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
Has a voluntary board of directors
