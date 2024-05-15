Local organizations receive emergency funding

Washington County was recently awarded $40,473 of federal funding from the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency through the national Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) under Phase 41.

The funding is to supplement established emergency food assistance and emergency shelter programs within the county.

The selection of which communities receive funding, and the total funding amount, was made by a national board of directors that is chaired by FEMA.

The national board consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federation of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

The Local EFSP of Washington County's Board of Directors is charged with identifying the most urgent, critical needs within the county after a grant application and review process. The board is comprised of local government officials, nonprofit leaders, faith-based groups, homeless advocates and other community members.

Washington County's local board determined the following recipients under the Phase 41 allocation of $40,473:

Washington County Community Action Council — $18,664

Reach of Washington County — $10,000

St. John's Family Shelter — $5,000

The Hope Center at Hagerstown Rescue Mission — $2,000

The Salvation Army — $2,000

Washington County Commission on Aging — $2,000

United Way of Washington County — $809

The grant application was advertised and open to any Washington County agency that:

Is private, voluntary non-profits or units of government Eligible to receive federal funds Has an accounting system Practices non-discrimination Has demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs Has a voluntary board of directors

