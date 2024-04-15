Reckless conduct, DUI charges follow wrong-way drive up I-93

Apr. 15—A Hampstead woman is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 while intoxicated early Sunday.

Stephanie McPhee, 31, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.

About 5 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police began receiving reports about a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-93 after crossing the Massachusetts border.

One caller reported the vehicle headed in the wrong direction in Windham near the 6.8 mile marker, with additional callers reporting the car continuing to travel the wrong way.

A state trooper was eventually able to intercept the car at mile marker 13.6 in Londonderry, where McPhee was arrested, state police said.

She is scheduled to appear in Derry District Court in May.