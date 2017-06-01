Recent immigrants to the U.S. are better educated: report

FILE PHOTO: Graduating students arrive for Commencement Exercises at Boston College in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. on May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

By Chris Kenning

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Nearly half the recent immigrants to the United States have college degrees, reflecting a steady increase in educational attainment fueled partly by growing numbers of arrivals from Asia, according to a study released on Thursday.

Between 2011 and 2015, 48 percent of more than 3.3 million immigrants to the United States had bachelor's degrees, up from 27 percent in the five years through 1990, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington-based nonpartisan think tank.

That increase drove up the overall proportion of college graduates among all immigrant adults to 30 percent in 2015, from 20 percent in 1990, the study said.

President Donald Trump, who has railed against illegal immigration and vowed to make Mexico pay to build a wall along the southern U.S. border, said in March U.S. immigration should be based on a merit-based system, rather than a reliance on lower-skilled immigrants. Earlier this year, a bill was introduced in Congress to cut back on legal immigration.

The report defined immigrants as naturalized citizens, lawful permanent residents, refugees and asylum seekers, those on student, work or other temporary visas, as well as those residing in the United States without authorization.

The improved figures with respect to education among immigrants came amid better investment, changing global attitudes about education and gender, and reduced poverty, said the institute's senior policy analyst Jeanne Batalova.

Also contributing were recent declines in the number of unauthorized immigrants who are less likely to have degrees, she said. According to the Pew Charitable Trust, the number of unauthorized immigrants in 2015 fell below 2009 levels.

Batalova said the increasing "human capital" of better-educated immigrants contrasts with political rhetoric casting them as a burden.

"For a very long time, the perception of immigrants was they had low education, were low-skilled and they came to the U.S. to take advantage of opportunity and benefits," she said.

"Our study sheds light on the fact that the debates and the public understanding of immigration often lags behind the realities."

Of those with college degrees who arrived between 2010 and 2014, 44 percent were on temporary visas such as H1B visas, used by employers to bring in specialized foreign workers, and 34 percent were permanent residents, holding U.S. green cards. Unauthorized residents accounted for 18 percent, mostly those who overstayed visas, Batalova said.

Much of the increase was driven by immigrants from Asian countries.





