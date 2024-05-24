Recalled MW councilman's position to be filled on 2025 ballot; City manager announces resignation

May 24—MINERAL WELLS — Southwest Mineral Wells residents have a year to ponder who will represent them after council members on Tuesday opted out of that decision.

The council also approved a staff request to seek engineers to guide a potential cours to ease flooding throughout the drainage-challenged city.

But the meeting began with the question of what the six council members would do about the now-empty Ward 4 seat.

"We don't speak for that ward — they speak," Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson said, after City Attorney Andy Messer outlined options for filling the seat of Ward 4 Councilman Doyle Light. "I think the most democratic thing to do would be to have an election."

Light was recalled on May 4 by close to 61 percent of Ward 4 voters, 169-109.

Messer told the council on Tuesday a majority could nominate or directly appoint the 10-year councilman's successor, but it was not required. Messer said he did not think November is an option.

But when the attorney said leaving the slot open until the term expires next year is an option, Place 1 Councilman Kyle Kelley spoke up.

"I'm all for leaving it vacant," he said, after which Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Maldonado agreed.

"The citizens of Ward 4 chose to remove him," Maldonado said. "I say we wait for them to choose their next representative at the next election."

Mayor Regan Johnson, herself reelected May 4 with nearly 59 percent of 1,860 ballots, pointed out that Ward 4 residents are still represented by the three at-large council members.

Those are Kelley, Glenn Mitchell and the mayor.

"They're not without representation," Johnson said.

Tuesday's meeting concluded about an hour later with news of another departure, as Johnson announced City Manager Dean Sullivan has submitted his letter of resignation.

The former 10-year police chief, who took on the administrative role in spring 2022, will remain on the job through 2024, his resignation letter said.

Asked after the meeting if he plans to stick around Mineral Wells, Sullivan was noncommittal.

"It depends on what opportunities come up," he said.

Flood Mitigation Plan

While Mineral Wells is known for the rich groundwater that gave it a name in 1881, its surface water can be a headache at best.

And the poster child is Crystal Canal.

Director of Finance Jason Breisch had hopeful news about the short north-south channel along the western edge of downtown — and the larger Crystal Creek that makes a backwards J from NW 20th Street south to an eastern turn along SE Ninth Street.

Mineral Wells has secured a $472,500 grant under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Flood Mitigation Assistance Program, on the promise of a $52,500 local match, Breisch said.

Breisch drew council approval, on that news, to put out a request for qualifications for engineering firms to design and oversee a local Stormwater Master Plan.

And the canal and its mother creek could be only the beginning.

"This identifies a series of flood mitigation projects," Breisch said. "This serves as a gateway to other programs in the future."

The water board in Austin has announced it is poised to let grants of $30-$40 million begin to flow.

Kelley agreed hiring the engineers could help secure more FEMA flood grants, which are administered through the Texas Water Development Board in Austin.

"This is the first step in the process for getting somebody lined up to get going on some of the projects," he said. "I think it's great we're starting to see work in the past ... coming to fruition."

Breisch also said the project "absolutely" fits into the new Comprehensive City Plan, a community-driven map to the future.

"This is the first step on an array, and possibility, of projects and flood mitigation and grants," he said, before noting the council is on the threshold of a June 4 first workshop on the 2024-25 budget. "The timing couldn't be more perfect. We're sitting here right at the beginning of budget (season). And, we've got all this rain."

The council on Tuesday also accepted a $53,213 counter offer from a contractor who broke a 16-inch water main last July while laying fiber optic cable at SW First Avenue and SW 15th Street.

Sullivan said a 1.7 million gallons were lost from the "intrusion" by Predur Underground Construction.

He said the city had demanded $66,915, to which the company's insurer countered with a $50,000 offer. The sides settled on the $50,000 plus the city's attorney costs.

The Predur pipeline rupture was part of about 4 million gallons spilled by fiber optic contractors. Public Works Director Scott McKennon said a big part of the problem was that the city often didn't know what contractors were digging where, where or for whom.

The council last August enacted an ordinance requiring excavation companies to register with McKennon 30 days before a job.

Separate permits also are required for every 600 feet of underground work, under the ordinance.

Sullivan said later that other claims on similar intrusions have been pursued. Some have been paid by insurers and others remain pending, he said.

"With the passage of a more robust city right-of-way construction ordinance last August, the permitting and consultation procedures have helped better identify responsible contractors when damage occurs or found later," he said. "The potential for intrusions into the water distribution or sewer system during underground boring still exists, but having a collaborative process between contractors and city staff does seem to have made the situation manageable from the city's perspective."

Tuesday's session began with the remaining council members saluting their recalled colleague, Light.

"I'm still gonna call you," said Watson, who succeeded Light that night as mayor pro tem. "And you're still going to tell me, 'Have you consulted your budget book from September 2002?' You are still, and always will be, a valuable resource for, not just this council, but this city."

The mayor praised Light's work for his constituents.

"You are a true ward representative," she said. "You were truly dedicated to fighting for the citizens of your ward."

Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Maldonado thanked Light for his decade on the council plus years on the fire/EMS force.

"I've been learning from you for decades," he said.

And Kelley, the newest council member at one year of service, praised Light for a hands-on approach to elected office.

"A lot of citizens don't see the time that you put in behind the scenes," Kelley said. "Now, it's on our shoulders to execute."

Holding a plaque from the council, Light seemed to refer to the $200 million lake project, and the 146-percent water rate increase to support it that got him in Dutch with a majority of voters.

"It was time to execute a plan that had been in the works for about seven years prior," he said to a nearly full gallery that applauded and mostly emptied after Light turned his last word to the council. "And to you guys, not only don't stop. Don't let up."