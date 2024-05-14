In a rebuke of lawmakers, Mills says she will not sign bills enacted on ‘veto day’

Gov. Janet Mills gives State of the State address at the Maine State House in Augusta. (Jim Neuger/Maine Morning Star)

Gov. Janet Mills will not be signing any of the 35 bills lawmakers sent to her desk late last week.

That means legislation to establish a unit to enforce violations of the Maine Civil Rights Act, expand health insurance options for childcare providers, increase the state’s clean elections program, and formalize the renaming of places through a designated state board, among others, will not become law.

In a letter dated Tuesday, the governor said she had two primary objections with signing the bills. First, she reiterated her concerns about the state’s fiscal standing, citing “flattening revenues and the need to sustain the existing commitments we have made to important programs.”

The additional spending in the enacted bills, she said, “would cost more money in future years that we would have to square against existing programs.” She argued such spending “is a discussion better had in the context of the forthcoming biennial budget,” which will be negotiated next spring.

Further, Mills said she has a fundamental objection to the Legislature enacting dozens of additional bills after its adjournment deadline. She argued that if the Legislature wants to extend the session, they either need to “amend the adjournment statute, which would require emergency legislation approved by two-thirds of each body,” or comply with options presented within the statute, for example getting two-thirds of the body to support a five-day extension.

“In this case, the Legislature complied with neither of those two options,” she wrote. “In my judgment, the constitution cannot be interpreted to permit the Legislature to ignore its constitutionally required adjournment statute by a simple majority vote. Otherwise, the constitution’s requirement to establish an adjournment deadline in statute would be meaningless, and the statutory adjournment deadline would have no practical effect.”

She went on to say, “Operating in this way leaves me gravely concerned because it is an erosion of important norms that are central to the conduct of public business and the creation of public policy.”

Mills argued that signing the bills — “no matter how much I may see value in some of them” — would create a precedent for future legislatures to do the same.

“Constitutional norms, no matter how inconvenient and even when they may be an impediment to achieving good policy aims, nonetheless provide important institutional safeguards,” Mills added, concluding with a commitment to examine the issues that these bills attempt to address during the next legislative session.

In a post on X, Sen. Joe Baldacci (D-Penobscot) was critical of Mills’ decision not to consider the measures passed on veto day, which he said include bills related to health care, funding to reduce the backlog of rape testing kits and other important proposals.

“The lack of political skill and the tone deafness is amazing,” he said.

This story will be updated.

