What Really Goes Into Creating Those Holiday 'Hottest Toys' Lists

As the gift-giving holidays creep up at the end of the year, so do the lists of “the best,” “the hottest” and “the must-have” toys that “will be on every kid’s list.” But according to whom? And based on what?

Turns out, no method is the same ― there’s no “hottest” toy committee ― when it comes to choosing the toys that will bring the most holiday cheer. Read below to learn how four companies come up with their annual holiday toy lists.

Toys R Us

This furry friend, known as the FurReal Roarin' Ivory The Playful Tiger Pet , is one of Toys R Us' choices for toys to pick up this holiday season.

When parents set their eyes on Toys R Us’ “2017 Holiday Hot Toy List,” they’re actually looking at a guide that began back in 2015. Richard Barry, the company’s global chief merchandising officer, told HuffPost that his team starts working on the list about two years in advance, really digging into it 18 to 21 months out.

“We’ve already started in earnest on the work for choosing the items off of next year’s holiday list,” he said.

Barry listed several factors that go into choosing these products, including “collectability,” those viral “unboxing” videos, and “entertainment properties” that may affect the toy industry (yes, that means “Star Wars”). This year, for instance, the buzz surrounding Disney/Pixar’s “Coco” was a consideration in the toy company’s list.

Toys R Us also works with companies like Lego and Hasbro, and Barry personally gets advice from his 12-year-old son, one of his “best test cases.” Then there are Barry’s team members, whom he described as “unbelievably talented merchants who have been in the toy business for decades” and who keep up with patents and the trends that inspire kids.

“They have great knowledge of the hits of the past and some of the misses of the past as well,” Barry said.

So what is one of the “hits” on Toys R Us’ list for 2017? The FurReal Roarin’ Ivory The Playful Tiger Pet, which Barry calls “magical.”

“The kids don’t care about the technology. They care about the fact that the tiger looks absolutely real,” he said. “It has beautiful eyes and has an incredible personality, and that’s the secret to making a great toy. The technology is disguised.”

Target

Part of Target's "2017 Top Toys List" for the holidays focuses on beloved characters, like BB-8 from "Star Wars."

Fellow mainstream company Target also gets a head start on its holiday toy list by working with manufacturers all year to get the lowdown on trends. Its “2017 Top Toys List” includes products that range from “new favorites” like “Wonder Woman” figures to “old classics” including Nerf and Lego products.