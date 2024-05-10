That real spring feel is back with drizzle, cooler temps, and gloomy look to Friday

Friday features lingering showers with a northwest flow setting up behind Thursday evening’s cold front and a trough kicking in behind our low pressure system. Mostly cloudy conditions, with periods of light showers and drizzle will hold high temperatures down into the upper 50s to around 60 in what looks to be a dreary day. It’ll also be a blustery day, with gusts as high as 20 mph possible once again.

Tonight clouds break but northwest winds continue allowing us to drop back into the cool and crisp 40s. Our higher elevations (above 2,900ft) haven’t entered their growing season just yet but for those that got an early jump, patchy frost is possible. For those lower in elevation on “in town” won’t have to worry.

Saturday finally features a drier day on the way, with sunshine expected through the early afternoon. By mid-afternoon, an approaching weak cold front with an associated low pressure system across the Great Lakes will bring showers back into the region for dinnertime. We’ll see high temperatures remain a bit cool for this time of year in the low 60s.

Mother’s Day continues to look better and better, with mostly sunny skies expected and high temperatures in the mid 60s – it’s a great looking day for mom!

Monday brings even more sunshine into the forecast, with high pressure setting in to our west and then south. That will keep a cooler westerly breeze ongoing but will mean plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures near 70.

Tuesday continues to see the effects of high pressure, as it heads east. That will allow a return flow to set in, which means a warmer, southerly breeze returns. As a result, temperatures will rebound, with highs jumping back up in the low to mid 70s. With an approaching low pressure system late in the day, a few showers can’t be ruled out around dinnertime. Most of the day will be dry!

Wednesday is trending wetter with an area of low pressure meandering near the region. That will provide the risk for showers in what looks to an unsettled day, with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday looks mostly dry with high pressure nearby. A stray shower will be possible late in the day as our next system approaches, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead in your extended forecast, temperatures will be rebounding back to around normal for this time of year, though the weather is still unsettled at times. A cold front will push through Friday and give us the chance for a few showers and perhaps a storm or two. High pressure returns Saturday, bringing sunshine with an isolated risk for a shower or two on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 70s each day.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines!

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with light showers/drizzle. Cool! Highs near 60.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny early. Afternoon scattered showers likely. Highs in the low 60s.

MOTHER’S DAY

Plenty of sunshine! Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY

Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Isolated shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns! Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Few showers. Highs in the 70s.

