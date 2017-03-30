    Real Life Sharknado? Fish Out of Water Winds Up on the Road Following Cyclone

    Inside Edition

    Some Australians were queuing up the music to Jaws when they looked out on a street and found a shark lying in the middle of the road after a cyclone had torn through the area.

    Read: Student Jumps into Shark-Filled Pool as a Dare, Quickly Realizes His Mistake

    A dead bull shark wound up on shore in Queensland following Cyclone Debbie which swept the area with extreme force Tuesday.

    Fire and emergency service crews noticed the dead shark covered in mud in the middle of a road.

    They posted the images on Twitter Thursday, saying: "Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again!"

    According to reports, the near five-foot-long shark washed up on the inland road due to massive flooding caused by the vicious Category 4 storm.

    Read: Diver Straddles Shark to Untangle It From Rope

    Fortunately no one perished during the cyclone, which was the most intense storm to hit the area in six years.

    Watch: Fish Out of Water: Man Dressed as Shark Attempts to Rob Gas Station

    Related Articles: