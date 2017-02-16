Real leaks bring fake news, Trump says as he blasts media

WASHINGTON — In a confrontational, grievance-filled press conference punctuated by flashes of introspection, President Trump on Thursday accused the news media of exaggerating or manufacturing turmoil inside a White House he described as “running like a fine-tuned machine.”

“I turn on the TV, open the newspapers and I see stories of chaos. Chaos! Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” he said in the hastily arranged question-and-answer session, his first since taking office.

Trump’s first four weeks have featured the firing of his national security adviser for misleading his vice president, the withdrawal of his labor secretary nominee for lack of Republican votes to confirm him, typo-filled official statements about terrorism, jarring telephone confrontations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia, the chaotic rollout of his order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, reports that the nation’s spies are spooked by his team’s alleged relations with Russia, a spat with China, and newly belligerent actions by Moscow. Through it all, some of Trump’s senior aides have anonymously fed the news media a steady diet of backstabbing palace intrigue and gossip while publicly insisting that everything is fine and nervously trying to anticipate the president’s next angry tweet.

At the same time, Trump has forged ahead with some core campaign promises — like starting the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare, moving ahead with building a wall along the border with Mexico, removing undocumented immigrants from U.S. soil, formally pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, and taking aim at government regulations.

In the East Room of the White House, Trump deployed a tactic that embattled presidents have used for decades and that served him well in his unorthodox, history-making 2016 campaign: bludgeoning the news media as an unfair, unreliable and even undemocratic institution out to smother his presidency in its infancy. And he repeatedly plugged a campaign-style Saturday rally in Florida — a chance to draw on the energy of supporters at a time when aides say that the president feels that critics who wrongly said he never had a chance now predict that he will fail.

“The press honestly is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control,” the nation’s most prominent media critic declared. “The media’s trying to attack our administration because they know we are following through on pledges that we made, and they’re not happy about it for whatever reason.”

Moments after the press conference ended, his campaign emailed supporters a “Mainstream Media Accountability Survey” requiring respondents to provide a full name, email address, and ZIP code — a classic prelude to a fundraising pitch.

Trump denounced reports that some of his advisers were in touch with Russian officials ahead of the 2016 election as “fake news.” Pressed repeatedly on whether he could rule out such contacts, Trump bobbed and weaved but finally said “nobody that I know of” was involved.

And he expressed fury at law-enforcement and intelligence leaks on everything from his contentious conversations with leaders of Mexico and Australia to contacts between his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russian officials during the presidential transition.

Asked how real leaks could generate fake news, Trump replied: “The leaks are real. You’re the one that wrote about them and reported them. I mean the leaks are real. You know what they said. You saw it, and the leaks are absolutely real. The news is fake because so much of the news is fake.”

Trump confirmed that he had fired Flynn for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about December 2016 contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. Ostensibly on Flynn’s say-so, Pence denied that the conversations had touched on sanctions imposed by the Obama administration. Flynn backtracked after a series of leaks disclosed that the government possessed transcripts proving him wrong.

In the press conference, Trump insisted that Flynn “was just doing his job.” But while the retired Army lieutenant general most likely won’t face legal trouble — at least over the conversations themselves — he appears to have violated the principle of “one president at a time” by discussing a specific policy — American sanctions — with a foreign official before Trump took office.