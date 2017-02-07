    White House list of supposedly underreported terror attacks includes Orlando, San Bernardino and Paris

    Michael Walsh
    Reporter
    Yahoo News

    The White House released a list of terrorist attacks to bolster President Trump’s claim that the press does not report on them.

    This list was published just hours after Trump implied the existence of an industrywide conspiracy within journalism during a speech to U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

    “And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that,” Trump said.

    The commander in chief did not cite any evidence or data to support his claim, which seemed particularly jarring given that cable news often immediately launches into wall-to-wall coverage of major terrorist attacks.

    President Trump
    President Trump. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

    The Trump administration’s list of 78 supposedly underreported terrorist attacks, from September 2014 until December 2016, is noteworthy for naming incidents that received a tremendous amount of coverage and dominated the news cycle. These include the following (figures as presented on White House list):

    • The coordinated terrorist attacks on Paris in November 2015 that killed at least 129 and wounded about 400.
    • The coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway train in Brussels, Belgium, in March 2016 that killed at least 31 and wounded about 270.
    • The truck attack in Nice, France, in July 2016 that killed 84 and wounded about 308.
    • The shooting at a nightclub in Orlando in June 2016 that killed 49 and wounded about 53.
    • The shootings and suicide bombings at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, that killed 45 and wounded about 240.
    Journalists assembled near the Pulse nightclub in Orlando
    Journalists reporting on the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016 in Orlando. (Photo: Michael Walsh/Yahoo News)

    The list failed to include several terrorist attacks that were not carried out by Muslim extremists. Noteworthy absences include the June 2015 Charleston church shooting, in which a white supremacist murdered nine black parishioners, and last month’s Quebec City mosque shooting, which killed six Muslims and injured about 20.

    Critics on social media were quick to point out these absences.



    The list was also riddled with misspellings and formatting inconsistencies. For instance, “attacker” is misspelled as “Attaker” 27 times, and “San Bernardino” is misspelled as “San Bernadino.”

    Two Southern California congressmen, both Democrats, pointed out the latter typo as a sign that the White House wasn’t paying enough attention to the issue.



    The list also refers to the Islamic State terrorist group by the abbreviation “ISIL,” despite Trump having criticized former President Barack Obama for using that abbreviation instead of the more common “ISIS.”

    “And he calls it ISIL. And the reason he calls it ISIL is he likes to bother everybody,” Trump said of Obama last August, the Washington-focused newspaper The Hill reported. “He’s like the only one who is still calling it ISIL.”

    The Washington Post reproduced the list in full:

    TIMELINE: September, 2014 – December, 2016

    NUMBER OF ATTACKS: 78

     

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

    September, 2014

    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Abdul Numan Haider

     

    TIZI OUZOU, ALGERIA

    September, 2014

    TARGET: One French citizen beheaded

    ATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria

     

    QUEBEC, CANADA

    October, 2014

    TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attack

    ATTACKER: Martin Couture-Rouleau

     

    OTTAWA, CANADA

    October, 2014

    TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament building

    ATTACKER: Michael Zehaf-Bibeau

     

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA

    October, 2014

    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: US person

     

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    November, 2014

    TARGET: One Danish citizen wounded in shooting

    ATTACKERS: Three Saudi Arabia-based ISIL members

     

    ABU DHABI, UAE

    DATE: December 2014

    TARGET: One American killed in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Dalal al-Hashimi

     

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    December, 2014

    TARGET: Two Australians killed in hostage taking and shooting

    ATTACKER: Man Haron Monis

     

    TOURS, FRANCE

    December, 2014

    TARGET: Three police officers wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Bertrand Nzohabonayo

     

    PARIS, FRANCE

    January, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer and four hostages killed in shooting at a kosher supermarket

    ATTACKER: Amedy Coulibaly

     

    TRIPOLI, LIBYA

    January, 2015

    TARGET: Ten killed, including one US citizen, and five wounded in bombing and shooting at a hotel frequented by westerners

    ATTACKERS: As many as five ISIL-Libya members

     

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    January, 2015

    TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shooting

    ATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter

     

    NICE, FRANCE

    February, 2015

    TARGET: Two French soldiers wounded in knife attack outside a Jewish community center

    ATTACKER: Moussa Coulibaly

     

    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

    February, 2015

    TARGET: One civilian killed in shooting at a free-speech rally and one security guard killed outside the city’s main synagogue

    ATTACKER: Omar Abdel Hamid el-Hussein

     

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    March, 2015

    TARGET: 21 tourists killed, including 16 westerners, and 55 wounded in shooting at the Bardo Museum

    ATTACKERS: Two ISIL-aligned extremists

     

    KARACHI, PAKISTAN

    April, 2015

    TARGET: One US citizen wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKERS: Pakistan-based ISIL supporters

     

    PARIS, FRANCE

    April, 2015

    TARGET: Catholic churches targeted; one civilian killed in shooting, possibly during an attempted carjacking

    ATTACKER: Sid Ahmed Ghlam

     

    ZVORNIK, BOSNIA

    April, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer killed and two wounded in shooting

    ATTACKER: Nerdin Ibric

     

    GARLAND, TX, USA

    May, 2015

    TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon event

    ATTACKERS: Two US persons

     

    BOSTON, MA, USA

    June, 2015

    TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knife

    ATTACKER: US person

     

    EL GORA (AL JURAH), EGYPT

    June, 2015

    TARGET: No casualties; camp used by Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) troops attacked in shooting and bombing attack

    ATTACKERS: Unknown number of ISIL-Sinai members

     

    LUXOR, EGYPT

    June, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer killed by suicide bomb near the Temple of Karnak

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

     

    SOUSSE, TUNISIA

    June, 2015

    TARGET: 38 killed and 39 wounded in shooting at a beach frequented by westerners

    ATTACKERS: Seifeddine Rezgui and another unidentified attacker

     

    LYON, FRANCE

    June, 2015

    TARGET: One civilian killed in beheading and explosion at a chemical plant

    ATTACKER: Yasin Salhi

     

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    July, 2015

    TARGET: One killed and nine wounded in VBIED attack at Italian Consulate

    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL operatives

     

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    July, 2015

    TARGET: One Croatian national kidnapped; beheaded on August 12 at an unknown location

    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operative

     

    PARIS, FRANCE

    August, 2015

    TARGET: Two civilians and one US soldier wounded with firearms and knife on a passenger train

    ATTACKER: Ayoub el-Khazzani

     

    EL GORA, EGYPT

    September, 2015

    TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

     

    DHAKA, BANGLADESH

    September, 2015

    TARGET: One Italian civilian killed in shooting

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

     

    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

    September, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack

    ATTAKER: Palestinian national

     

    EL GORA, EGYPT

    October, 2015

    TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rockets

    ATTAKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

     

    PARRAMATTA, AUSTRALIA

    October, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer killed in shooting

    ATTAKER: Farhad Jabar

     

    RANGPUR, BANGLADESH

    October, 2015

    TARGET: One Japanese civilian killed in shooting

    ATTAKER: Unidentified

     

    HASANAH, EGYPT

    October, 2015

    TARGET: 224 killed in downing of a Russian airliner

    ATTAKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

     

    MERCED, CA, US

    November, 2015

    TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campus

    ATTAKER: US person

     

    PARIS, FRANCE

    November, 2015

    TARGET: At least 129 killed and approximately 400 wounded in series of shootings and IED attacks

    ATTAKERS: Brahim Abdelslam, Saleh Abdeslam, Ismail Mostefai, Bilal Hadfi, Samy Amimour, Chakib Ahrouh, Foued Mohamed Aggad, and Abdelhamid Abaaoud

     

    DINAJPUR, BANGLADESH

    November, 2015

    TARGET: One Italian citizen wounded in shooting

    ATTAKER: Unidentified

     

    RAJLOVAC, BOSNIA

    December, 2015

    TARGET: Two Bosnian soldiers killed in shooting

    ATTAKER: Enes Omeragic

     

    SAN BERNADINO, CA, US

    December, 2015

    TARGET: 14 killed and 21 wounded in coordinated firearms attack

    ATTAKERS: Two US persons

     

    LONDON, ENGLAND, UK

    December, 2015

    TARGET: Three wounded in knife attack at an underground rail station

    ATTAKER: Muhyadin Mire

     

    DERBENT, RUSSIA

    December, 2015

    TARGET: One killed and 11 wounded in shooting at UN World Heritage site

    ATTAKER: Unidentified ISIL-Caucasus operative

     

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    January, 2016

    TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by tourists

    ATTAKERS: Unidentified ISIL operatives

     

    PARIS, FRANCE

    January, 2016

    TARGET: No casualties; attacker killed after attempted knife attack on Paris police station

    ATTAKER: Tarek Belgacem

     

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA

    January, 2016

    TARGET: One police officer wounded in shooting

    ATTAKER: US person

     

    HURGHADA, EGYPT

    January, 2016

    TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resort

    ATTAKER: Unidentified

     

    MARSEILLES, FRANCE

    January, 2016

    TARGET: One Jewish teacher wounded in machete attack

    ATTAKER: 15 year-old Ethnic Kurd from Turkey

     

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY

    January, 2016

    TARGET: 12 German tourists killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombing

    ATTAKER: Nabil Fadli

     

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    January, 2016

    TARGET: Four civilians killed and more than 20 wounded in coordinated bombing and firearms attacks near a police station and a Starbucks

    ATTAKERS: Dian Joni Kurnaiadi, Muhammad Ali, Arif Sunakim, and Ahmad Muhazan bin Saron

     

    COLUMBUS, OH, US

    February, 2016

    TARGET: Four civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurant

    ATTAKER: US person

     

    HANOVER, GERMANY

    February, 2016

    TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack

    ATTAKER: Safia Schmitter

     

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY

    March, 2016

    TARGET: Four killed and 36 wounded in suicide bombing in the tourist district

    ATTAKER: Mehmet Ozturk

     

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    March, 2016

    TARGET: At least 31 killed and 270 wounded in coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway train

    ATTAKERS: Khalid el-Bakraoui, Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, Najim Laachraoui, Mohammed Abrini, and Osama Krayem

     

    ESSEN, GERMANY

    April, 2016

    TARGET: Three wounded in bombing at Sikh temple

    ATTAKERS: Three identified minors

     

    ORLANDO, FL, US

    June, 2016

    TARGET: 49 killed and 53 wounded in shooting at a nightclub

    ATTAKER: US person

     

    MAGNANVILLE, FRANCE

    June, 2016

    TARGET: One police officer and one civilian killed in knife attack

    ATTAKER: Larossi Abballa

     

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    June, 2016

    TARGET: 14 killed in suicide attack on a bus carrying Canadian Embassy guards

    ATTAKER: ISIL-Khorasan operative

     

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY

    June, 2016

    TARGET: 45 killed and approximately 240 wounded at Ataturk International Airport

    ATTACKERS: Rakhim Bulgarov, Vadim Osmanov, and an unidentified ISIL operative

     

    DHAKA, BANGLADESH

    July, 2016

    TARGET: 22 killed, including one American and 50 wounded after hours-long siege using machetes and firearms at holy Artisan Bakery

    ATTACKERS: Nibras Islam, Rohan Imtiaz, Meer Saameh Mubasheer, Khairul Islam Paye, and Shafiqul Islam Uzzal

     

    NICE, FRANCE

    July, 2016

    TARGET: 84 civilians killed and 308 wounded by an individual who drove a truck into a crowd

    ATTACKER: Mohamed Bouhlel

     

    WURZBURG, GERMANY

    July, 2016

    TARGET: Four civilians wounded in axe attack on a train

    ATTACKER: Riaz Khan Ahmadzai

     

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    July, 2016

    TARGET: At least 15 wounded in suicide bombing at a music festival

    ATTACKER: Mohammad Daleel

     

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    July, 2016

    TARGET: One priest killed in knife attack

    ATTACKERS: Adel Kermiche and Abdel Malik Nabil Petitjean

     

    CHALEROI, BELGIUM

    August, 2016

    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in machete attack

    ATTACKER: Khaled Babouri

     

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    August, 2016

    TARGET: Two killed and one wounded in knife attack at a hostel frequented by Westerners

    ATTACKER: Smail Ayad

     

    COPENHAGEN, DENMAKR

    September, 2016

    TARGET: Two police officers and a civilian wounded in shooting

    ATTACKER: Mesa Hodzic

     

    PARIS, FRANCE

    September, 2016

    TARGET: One police officer wounded in raid after VBIED failed to detonate at Notre Dame Cathedral

    ATTACKERS: Sarah Hervouet, Ines Madani, and Amel Sakaou

     

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    September, 2016

    TARGET: One civilian wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Ihsas Khan

     

    ST. CLOUD, MN, US

    September, 2016

    TARGET: 10 wounded in knife attack in a mall

    ATTACKER: Dahir Ahmed Adan

     

    NEW YORK, NY; SEASIDE PARK AND ELIZABETH, NJ, US

    September, 2016

    TARGET: 31 wounded in bombing in New York City; several explosive devices found in New York and New Jersey; one exploded without casualty at race in New Jersey; one police officer wounded in shootout

    ATTACKER: Ahmad Khan Rahami

     

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    October, 2016

    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in stabbing

    ATTACKER: Belgian national

     

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    TARGET: No casualties; vehicle carrying three US soldiers hit by a truck

    ATTACKER: Ibrahim Sulayman

     

    MALMO, SWEDEN

    October, 2016

    TARGET: No casualties; mosque and community center attacked with Molotov cocktail

    ATTACKER: Syrian national

     

    HAMBURG, GERMANY

    October, 2016

    TARGET: One killed in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Unknown

     

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    November, 2016

    TARGET: No casualties; failed IED attempt near US Embassy

    ATTACKERS: Philippine nationals aligned with the Maute group

     

    COLUMBUS, OH, US

    November, 2016

    TARGET: 14 wounded by individuals who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knife

    ATTACKER: US person

     

    N’DJAMENA, CHAD

    November, 2016

    TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US Embassy

    ATTACKER: Chadian national

     

    KARAK, JORDAN

    December, 2016

    TARGET: 10 killed and 28 wounded in shooting at a tourist site

    ATTACKERS: Several gunmen

