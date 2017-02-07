White House list of supposedly underreported terror attacks includes Orlando, San Bernardino and Paris

The White House released a list of terrorist attacks to bolster President Trump’s claim that the press does not report on them.

This list was published just hours after Trump implied the existence of an industrywide conspiracy within journalism during a speech to U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

“And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that,” Trump said.

The commander in chief did not cite any evidence or data to support his claim, which seemed particularly jarring given that cable news often immediately launches into wall-to-wall coverage of major terrorist attacks.

President Trump. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters) More

The Trump administration’s list of 78 supposedly underreported terrorist attacks, from September 2014 until December 2016, is noteworthy for naming incidents that received a tremendous amount of coverage and dominated the news cycle. These include the following (figures as presented on White House list):

The coordinated terrorist attacks on Paris in November 2015 that killed at least 129 and wounded about 400.

The coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway train in Brussels, Belgium, in March 2016 that killed at least 31 and wounded about 270.

The truck attack in Nice, France, in July 2016 that killed 84 and wounded about 308.

The shooting at a nightclub in Orlando in June 2016 that killed 49 and wounded about 53.

The shootings and suicide bombings at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, that killed 45 and wounded about 240.

Journalists reporting on the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016 in Orlando. (Photo: Michael Walsh/Yahoo News) More

The list failed to include several terrorist attacks that were not carried out by Muslim extremists. Noteworthy absences include the June 2015 Charleston church shooting, in which a white supremacist murdered nine black parishioners, and last month’s Quebec City mosque shooting, which killed six Muslims and injured about 20.

Critics on social media were quick to point out these absences.

Did we lose the page on underreported terrorist attacks by white supremacists? Is that a separate list? — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) February 7, 2017





Trump: "Here's a list of underreported terrorist attacks!"

Press: "Is Quebec on the list?"

Trump: "What's a Kaa-Beck?" — Michael Scally (@FizzVsTheWorld) February 7, 2017





The list was also riddled with misspellings and formatting inconsistencies. For instance, “attacker” is misspelled as “Attaker” 27 times, and “San Bernardino” is misspelled as “San Bernadino.”

Two Southern California congressmen, both Democrats, pointed out the latter typo as a sign that the White House wasn’t paying enough attention to the issue.

If White House didn't know how to spell San Bernardino they should've read one of thousands of heartbreaking articles remembering victims. — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) February 7, 2017





.@POTUS You can't even spell #SanBernardino but you exploit our community to justify your #muslimban. — Rep. Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) February 7, 2017





The list also refers to the Islamic State terrorist group by the abbreviation “ISIL,” despite Trump having criticized former President Barack Obama for using that abbreviation instead of the more common “ISIS.”

“And he calls it ISIL. And the reason he calls it ISIL is he likes to bother everybody,” Trump said of Obama last August, the Washington-focused newspaper The Hill reported. “He’s like the only one who is still calling it ISIL.”

The Washington Post reproduced the list in full:

TIMELINE: September, 2014 – December, 2016

NUMBER OF ATTACKS: 78

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

September, 2014

TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack

ATTACKER: Abdul Numan Haider

TIZI OUZOU, ALGERIA

September, 2014

TARGET: One French citizen beheaded

ATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria

QUEBEC, CANADA

October, 2014

TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attack

ATTACKER: Martin Couture-Rouleau

OTTAWA, CANADA

October, 2014

TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament building

Read More