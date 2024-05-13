Real ID deadline coming up. Here's what to know, including when it's required for flying

The deadline is less than a year away to get your Real ID.

Starting May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 and older will need a Real ID compliant driver’s license to board domestic flights or enter certain federal buildings. There are alternative documents that the TSA will accept, but a driver's license is far and away the simplest option.

A year may seem like plenty of time, but remember, everyone's thinking that.

Updating your license requires an in-person scheduled visit to your local RMV and wait time for appointments can potentially be measured in months. Again, this might not seem like a big deal, but you only have 12 of them. Especially if you have any spring travel plans next year.

How do I know if I have a Real ID?

A comparison from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles shows the difference between a REAL ID and standard driver's license.

Check the top right corner of your driver's license — Real ID compliant licenses will have a gold star.

Real ID: The 2025 Real ID deadline for new licenses is really real this time, DHS says

What do I need for a Real ID?

You need to bring four documents to your appointment — we're also including some easy-to-find examples. Mass.gov provides a full list of examples of each kind of documentation:

● Two proofs of Massachusetts residency. One of these can be as simple as your current driver's license. The other could be a piece of government (federal, state or municipal) mail or bills (cellphone, credit card, utilities) sent to your home in the last 60 days.

● Proof of a full Social Security number. For most this will simply be the Social Security card. If that's not available, a W-2, 1099 or paystub, any of which will require the nine-digit Social Security number, can be used.

● Proof of lawful presence in the country. This can be your passport (if not a U.S. passport, you will need a valid U.S. visa affixed to it), a permanent resident card or an employment authorization document.

It's important to note that all of these documents must be original or certified versions, valid and up to date and cannot be laminated. Even if one of the documents falls under more than one category, it cannot be used to meet multiple proof requirements.

How do I get a Real ID appointment?

The application process starts, unsurprisingly, at Mass.gov, during which available time slots will be provided. Some applications may be completed online but it's best to assume you will have to pay an in-person visit to your local RMV. Again, this is the part can drag out so book yours soon.

When is Real ID required to fly?

We said it above, but as a reminder: Starting May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 and older will need a Real ID compliant driver’s license to board domestic flights or enter certain federal buildings.

What even is Real ID?

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and is based on the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to the Department of Homeland Security website.

So this has been in the works for almost 20 years — most likely because they knew it would take at least that long for everyone to get around to it.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Massachusetts Read ID: Deadline approaches for when it's required to fly