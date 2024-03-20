Ready for trash carts? These Kansas City neighborhoods will receive them first

A year after recycling carts appeared on Kansas City streets, the city will deliver 170,000 garbage bins this year. Find out when you’re expected to receive your new trash cart.

Like the recycling cart rollout, garbage carts will be distributed by trash pickup day. Residents with Wednesday trash pickup will receive the bins first. That includes parts of the east side, south Kansas City and the Northland.

Kansas City residents are expected to begin receiving gray-lidded trash carts in May. Photo from Finance, Governance, and Public Safety Committee presentation on Jan. 31, 2024.

The order of trash cart rollout is as follows:

Wednesday trash day Thursday trash day Friday trash day Tuesday trash day Monday trash day

Delivery is on track to begin in May, according to Sherae Honeycutt, a city spokesperson. All eligible residents are expected to receive them by October. That includes people in single-family houses and buildings with six or fewer units on public streets.

They’ll look the same as the recycling bins but with gray lids instead of yellow. Honeycutt said the interchangeable parts make repairs cheaper and easier.

The city bought these 65 gallon bins for almost $50 each, according to a January presentation for the Finance, Governance, and Public Safety Committee.

Around 12,000 residences in Kansas City already have trash carts, as part an 18-year-old pilot program that never expanded.

Have more questions about city services in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.