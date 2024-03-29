Ready for the April 8 solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know in Tuscarawas County

The sun is photographed through a solar filter, Thursday, March 21, from Lawrence Township, Ohio, in preparation for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8. Tuscarawas County is just outside the path of totality, but its effects will still be seen as 99 percent of the phenomenon will take place within the county itself.

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Many Tuscarawas Valley residents are looking forward with eager anticipation to April 8, when Ohio will be in the path of a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1808.

Tuscarawas County is not in the direct path but will experience 99% totality. The peak viewing time will be at 3:15 p.m. in Dover and New Philadelphia.

Daylight will give way to sudden darkness for a few brief minutes that day as the orbiting moon will appear as the same size as the sun, completely blocking its light. Many animals will fall silent while other nocturnal creatures will stir during the resulting totality, whereby observers can see the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona.

Viewing parties

Several organizations in Tuscarawas County are planning viewing parties for April 8:

Tuscarawas County Public Library Main Branch, 121 Fair Ave NW, New Philadelphia, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair on the front lawn in viewing the eclipse. For more information, call the library at 330-364-4474.

Tuscarawas County Public Library – Strasburg Branch, 356 Fifth St. SW, Strasburg, at 3:15 p.m. Enjoy some snacks while you watch the eclipse with the Strasburg library. Participants will receive glasses. For more information, call the Strasburg Branch at 330-878-5711.

Trumpet in the Land Solar Eclipse Party, Schoenbrunn Amphitheater, 1600 Trumpet Drive NE, New Philadelphia, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $6 and includes solar glasses, a moon pie and souvenir bottle of water. Concession stand will be available; individuals are asked to bring their own blankets, and/or lawn chairs. For more information, visit Trumpet in the Land’s website or call 330-364-5111 for reservations.

Where to get glasses

No solar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye. Viewing without protection will cause permanent eye damage and can cause blindness, according to ohioeclipse.org. Cardboard viewing glasses are by far the most popular choice among eclipse viewers.

These glasses are available at all branches of the Tuscarawas County Public Library ‒ New Philadelphia, Bolivar, Strasburg, Sugarcreek and Tuscarawas. The Dover Public Library had the glasses but ran out. They are also available at Menards, 611 Bluebell Drive, New Philadelphia, and Lowe's Home Improvement, 495 Mill Road, New Philadelphia.

School closings

Schools in the area will be closed on April 8 or will be dismissing early that day.

Districts closed that day include Tuscarawas Valley, Dover, Strasburg-Franklin and Conotton Valley.

Tusky Valley Superintendent Derek Varansky noted, "It was actually already a scheduled day off for us when the board approved the calendar, so we’ve had it set as a day off for about the last year. Year-round employees will still be here that day."

Strasburg Superintendent Vince Lindsey said, "We will provide information and activities to students to encourage students to be an active learner regarding the once in a lifetime event. Out of an abundance of caution, we will not collectively operate as a district on that day."

The schools that are closing early will be dismissing students around 1 p.m.

"We want students to be able to enjoy the experience from home, so we are scheduling an early dismissal for the afternoon of Monday, April 8," Indian Valley Superintendent Ira Wentworth said in a message sent out to parents on March 4. "Students will be released at 1. Our hope is that announcing this schedule change well in advance helps families know how to plan as students will be home two hours earlier than normal."

Conotton Valley is viewing the eclipse as a learning experience for its students. "We have a number of activities planned for students in grades K-12 prior to the eclipse as well as on April 8. We are viewing this day away from our building as a learning experience that extends beyond the four walls of our school," said Superintendent John Zucal.

For North America, the next total solar eclipse won't be until 2044, according to NASA.

