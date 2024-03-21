READER POLL: The Orioles are switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola. Which soft drink to you prefer?

A week away from the 2024 season home opener, the Orioles announced it was switching allegiances from Pepsi to Coke. So the great soft drink debate goes on.

In 2022, Coca-Cola was ranked as the leading carbonated soft drink company in the U.S. with a volume share of 46.3 percent, according to statista.com. PepsiCo was second with a volume share of 24.7 percent that year.

