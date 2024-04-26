Reaction from Nassau Sheriff and defense team to jury verdict for Patrick McDowell

After nearly three hours, Nassau County jurors recommended death for Patrick McDowell, the man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a Nassau County Deputy in 2021.

The Nassau Sheriff says justice was served today by the jury. On the other hand, defense attorneys tell Action News Jax they’re disappointed by the verdict.

But the jurors ultimately gave McDowell what he asked for when he took to the stand saying he didn’t deserve to live.

The jury voted 11-1, recommending Patrick McDowell get the death penalty for killing deputy Joshua Moyers in 2021.

Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper agreed with the jury’s decision.

“And Lord willing, when his death sentence is carried out, I’ll be sitting in the front row with a box of popcorn eagerly waiting for him to take his last breath on earth,” Sheriff Leeper said. “And when that happens, it will be a great day.”

McDowell took to the stand today, expressing remorse for his actions -- catching everyone off guard.

“I killed a hero of a deputy who was doing his job,” McDowell said. “I shot him, and I left him there to die…I do not deserve to live.”

McDowell’s defense team said his testimony today was unexpected, and they advised him against it. His attorney Alan Chipperfield said the verdict that followed was disappointing.

When Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez asked him, “Do you think all the work you did was put behind you when he took the stand today,” Chipperfield responded saying, “No -- I don’t think so. We put on a lot of mitigation and we put on what he could. He did some good things in his life. I think you heard about it. The jury just didn’t think it was enough.

As for the prosecutors, the sheriff and Moyers’ family -- justice was served, and they are thankful to the jury.

Today’s verdict was solely a recommendation. The judge still must make the final decision on whether McDowell will get the death sentence. A date has not been set.

