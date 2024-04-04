Ravenna Schools starts treasurer search with presentation from Ohio agency

Teri Morgan of the Ohio School Boards Association gives a presentation to the Ravenna Board of Education on the selection process the board would go through if the board picks the OSBA to select its next treasurer.

Ravenna Board of Education is starting the process of choosing its next treasurer.

Teri Morgan of the Ohio School Boards Association gave a presentation Wednesday to the board, reviewing the process that would take place if Ravenna hires the OSBA to conduct the search. The board didn't make a decision, but set another special meeting for Friday, when the issue is expected to be discussed further.

District's financial leader out: Ravenna Schools treasurer resigns

The board is looking for a replacement for Candi Lukat, who resigned last month to pursue other opportunities.

Morgan said Ravenna is starting its search late in the school year, and many districts like to hire a new treasurer in the summer so the person is in place before the school year begins. "That said, any time of year we can make the search happen," she said.

The last time Ravenna searched for a treasurer was 2021. Craig McKendry, Lukat's predecessor, left the district that June, and Lukat was hired in September.

Morgan warned the district that the candidate pool is expected to be small, or about half a dozen applicants. The OSBA is taking steps to increase the candidate pool, working with colleges and universities to encourage students to study finance.

Morgan outlined the OSBA's plan to market the district, software programs to evaluate finalists, and "aggressive marketing and recruiting." Satisfaction is guaranteed, she said, and if a successful candidate isn't found in the first round of applications, the OSBA will restart the process for free.

Cost of the OSBA's services is $7,500, plus mileage for the search consultant. The process typically takes about 90 days from the time the consultant is hired, but searches sometimes conclude within a month.

In the interim, Sherry Tyson and Ryan Pendleton are overseeing the district's financial operations through a contract with the Educational Services Center of Northeast Ohio and Northcoast Shared Services Alliance. Tyson is a retired treasurer from Youngstown City Schools, and Pendleton is the former treasurer for Akron Public Schools who also is contracted with the North Coast Alliance.

