Raul Meza Jr. attorneys ask for 50-year plea deals for the accused serial killer

Defense attorneys for accused serial killer Raul Meza Jr. asked the Travis County District Attorney's Office to consider two 50-year plea deals for the two murder charges he currently faces in the county.

The deals, if accepted by the district attorney's office, would allow Meza to serve both sentences at the same time.

Meza, 63, is charged with the strangulation murder of 65-year-old Gloria Lofton in Austin in 2019, and the capital murder of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga in Pflugerville in 2023.

Family members of the victims were upset by the notion that Meza could possibly get a plea deal, and held an emotional press conference after the hearing to express their frustration.

"I really just need him locked away until he dies," said Lofton's daughter Sonia Houston. "The death penalty is always an option as well."

Russ Hunt Jr., the attorney representing Meza, said the hope is to work out a deal to "avoid the necessity of dragging all the facts of that out into the open, talking about that and putting himself and the families through all the stress of a trial."

Ismael Martinez, public information officer for the Travis County District Attorney's Office, said their office received the plea and is evaluating.

The most infamous case involving Meza was when he was convicted of murder in the 1982 sexual assault and strangulation of 8-year-old Kendra Page outside an Austin elementary school. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison before being released after 11 years. Meza was sent back to prison in 1994 for a parole violation and was then released in 2002. Meza was on parole until 2016.

Tracy Page, the sister of Kendra Page, said on Thursday at the Travis County courthouse that the possibility of Meza getting a plea deal made her "sick to my stomach."

Raul Meza

Police have previously accused Meza of being a serial killer who might be involved in as many as 10 other homicides. Police previously issued a warrant for Meza's Google information to link him to a possible 2018 cold case homicide, along with two others in San Antonio that Meza previously said he committed in 2018 and 2019.

Thursday's hearing comes nearly a week after the American-Statesman first reported that a homicide detective with the Austin Police Department investigating Lofton's death received forensic information that Meza was at the scene of Lofton’s death “and did not follow up.”

Austin police arrested Meza on May 29, 2023, after he called the department days earlier to confess to the murder of Fraga. Authorities also charged Meza with stealing Fraga's vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Raul Meza Jr. lawyers seek 50-year pleas for suspected serial killer