Rattlesnake Bites 2-Year-Old in Family’s Backyard

A 2-year-old boy in San Diego was bitten by a rattlesnake in his own backyard. Little Briggs got quite a shock when he came upon the venomous reptile, which was slithering behind the firepit. The snake lunged and bit the child on the finger. At first, the bite mark was not visible, but within minutes, it was clear the venom was taking a toll on the boy’s 25-pound body. His family called 911, and they were told to go to a hospital that had anti-venom serum in stock.

