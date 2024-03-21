Rashad Trice to plead guilty in kidnapping, killing of Lansing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith

GRAND RAPIDS — Rashad Trice will plead guilty to kidnapping and killing a Lansing toddler who police found dead in an alley in Detroit.

Federal prosecutors and attorneys for Trice, 27, reached a plea agreement that was filed in the case on Thursday. Trice is expected to plead guilty to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death during a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday in U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker's courtroom.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors will dismiss a second charge of kidnaping a minor child, according to the agreement. Prosecutors and Trice's attorneys have not agreed to a sentence range, meaning Trice is still facing life in prison.

If Jonker accepts the plea agreement, Trice will then be sentenced at a later date.

The plea agreement resolves only the federal case against Trice, who also faces 18 felony counts and two misdemeanor counts in state court in connection with a series of events that resulted in the death of Lansing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith last year.

He is accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting Wynter's mother, with whom he had a previous relationship, on July 2 at her Lansing home, kidnapping Wynter and fleeing in a car that police said he stole.

Trice was arrested July 3 in St. Clair Shores following a pursuit in which he crashed into an officer's car. Wynter was not in the car, and her body was found in an alley two days later near Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit.

Charges against Trice had been filed in three separate counties before the state Attorney General's Office consolidated them into a single prosecution in Ingham County Circuit Court, where the charges are still pending. He would face up to life in prison if convicted as charged in that case.

Tiffany Brown, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Grand Rapids, declined to comment on Thursday. Messages seeking comment from Trice's attorneys were not immediately returned.

Federal prosecutors previously weighed whether to seek the death penalty against Trice, but ultimately decided not to seek that punishment.

The plea agreement disclosed on Thursday also includes the factual basis for Trice's guilty plea.

He will admit, according to the filing, that he kidnapped the girl on July 2023 after "a dispute" with the girl's mother. He then drove to the Detroit area with the girl and played a YouTube video on a phone "in an attempt to pacify" her. Trice then drove to an alley in Detroit where he strangled the girl with a "pink cell phone cord," according to the plea agreement.

