Rash of stolen wallets at Norwell stores prompts warning from police

Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for several suspects who allegedly steal wallets from shoppers’ purses across Norwell.

According to authorities, the thefts occur at different locations across town and are not specific to one business. It is unclear how many thefts have occurred or how many victims there are.

In all incidents, however, police say the victims put their purses inside of a shopping cart.

Surveillance video at a few locations allegedly shows the suspects wandering around a store while looking for a target.

When a target is located, the thief snatches the victim’s wallet from their purse, making sure to leave the purse in the shopping cart so the victim doesn’t notice, according to Norwell Police.

“This has allowed the suspects time to leave the store and charge items at different locations before the victim is even aware the wallet is missing,” police said in a social media post.

And Norwell is not the only community with this problem.

Authorities say similar incidents have occurred all over Massachusetts and that the suspects aren’t from the South Shore area.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact Norwell Police.

In the meantime, authorities are advising residents to not leave their purses unattended while out shopping.

