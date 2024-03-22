Rare snake with two heads undergoes surgery to remove ovaries. See the 'Two-headed gal'

A two-headed rat snake on a state-wide tour to show off how special she is is recovering after recently undergoing surgery at a Missouri zoo, wildlife experts say.

In a post on the Missouri Department of Conservation's website, naturalist Lauren Baker said the snake, named Tiger-Lily, sneezed up traces of blood during a feeding about two weeks ago.

“This immediately raised a red flag with our staff, and we quickly got her an appointment with the Animal Health Team at the Saint Louis Zoo,” Baker wrote in the statement.

A two-headed female rat snake is recovering after surgery at the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri.

A risk of infection and a surgery decision for Tiger-Lily

The zoo's veterinarians evaluated Tiger-Lily and discovered her ovaries were in pre-ovulatory stasis.

“Under normal circumstances the ovary would grow follicles, then ovulate them as eggs to eventually be laid," Michael Warshaw, a staff veterinarian at the zoo said. "In Tiger-Lily’s case she began the reproductive cycle, but the follicles did not ovulate and instead continued to grow and remain static in her ovary. Over time this led to inflammation and the risk of infection."

Two-headed snake undergoes surgery to have ovaries removed

The veterinary team decided to remove Tiger-Lily’s ovaries and on March 11 the snake underwent surgery at the Saint Louis Zoo Endangered Species Research Center and Veterinary Hospital.

"The procedure was successful, and the ovaries were removed. She is doing well and currently recovering. To aid in her recouperation, Tiger-Lily will not be on display during her recovery period, which Saint Louis Zoo veterinarians estimate may be a month," the department posted on its website.

Two headed snakes are '1 in 100,000'

Snakes like Tiger-Lily are rare and, according to The Reptarium, are the result of a mutation during reproduction called bicephaly which "translates to 'bi,' meaning two, and 'cephaly,' meaning head."

"Bicephaly occurs when there is an incomplete splitting of an embryo," according to the southeast Michigan reptile zoo's website.

For every 100,000 snake births, the website reads, only one is born with two heads.

What's next for Tiger-Lily

After she heals, Tiger-Lily will travel to the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City, to continue on her statewide tour of other department sites.

Wildlife experts said her current home at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center near Branson, Missouri was closed for construction for an undetermined amount of time..

"I am so happy that our two-headed gal is getting the care she needs, and we’re all wishing her a safe and speedy recovery," said Baker.

