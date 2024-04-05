New York buildings rattled by rare East Coast earthquake

A rare earthquake has hit New Jersey, rattling buildings in New York City and its surrounding areas.

The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude-4.8 quake's epicentre was just north-east of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

A UN Security Council meeting on Gaza at its New York headquarters was temporarily paused due to the tremor.

"Is that an earthquake?" said Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto, who was speaking at the time.

Buildings were shaken in Brooklyn, rattling cupboard doors and fixtures,

The earthquake hit at around 10:20 local time (15:20 GMT). There are no reports of major damage.

Social media users reported feeling the earthquake from Philadelphia up to New York and eastward along the coast.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

