Rapides Sheriff's Office: One found dead inside camper that tree fell on during storm

One person died early Wednesday as a storm pounded the Central Louisiana area, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

An unidentified person was found dead in a camper in the 7400 block of Esler Field Road, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the location around 7:30 a.m. and found a large tree that had fallen on the camper "most likely due to the severe weather event earlier that morning," it reads.

The Holiday Village Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance already were at the scene. Those first responders told deputies there was a dead person inside.

Once a crane service arrived and removed the tree, Acadian Ambulance personnel confirmed the death, it reads.

Detectives "determined the death was weather related, and no foul play was suspected," it reads.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 1 found dead inside Esler Field Road camper crushed by tree