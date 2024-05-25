Rapid City man faces 'intent to commit murder' after late night fight

May 24—KALKASKA — A Rapid City man is facing multiple felony counts after allegedly trying to shoot someone through the passenger window of a car he was driving, according to a Michigan State Police statement.

Kyle Cronin, 29, got into a fight in the early morning hours of April 19 with a friend of a homeowner in Rapid City after he was asked to leave, according to Sgt. Ashley Miller. While Cronin was driving away, Miller said he allegedly tried to shoot the friend in the face with a rifle from the passenger window of his vehicle.

The friend sustained minor injuries to his face, according to Miller.

Cronin was arrested by the MSP Fugitive Team on May 20 and taken to the Kalkaska County Jail.

He was arraigned in Kalkaska and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of weapons/firearms possessed by a prohibited person, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony firearm and one count of possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Records show his bond was set at $250,000 cash surety.

His next scheduled court date is June 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska.