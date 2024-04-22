Range Fire burns almost 1,200 acres southeast of metro Phoenix

The Range Fire burning north of Florence was 85% contained after spreading nearly 1,200 acres by Sunday evening, authorities said Monday morning.

On Saturday, the fire started near the Arizona National Guard Training Range about six miles north of Florence in Pinal County, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire was burning on state land about an hour southeast of the Phoenix metro area, according to a map provided by the agency.

Two air tankers filled with water or fire retardant were used to extinguish the fire up to 85% containment by Sunday night, with the agency planning to continue utilizing the strategy.

The public affairs office of Forestry and Fire Management said an update would be available later today once a plane was sent to survey the fire.

There were no immediate road closures or reports of safety concerns for the nearby community.

