'Range Fire' near training range outside Florence, Arizona, burns more than 1,000 acres

A small wildfire has broken out near the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range along state Route 79 outside Florence.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the wildfire, dubbed the Range Fire, had grown to 1,033 acres as of Sunday.

Significant decrease in fire activity on #RangeFire overnight w/not much add’l growth. Fire mapped by air Sunday at 1,033 ac. & w/n AZNG training range. Air Attack reports no visible smoke showing.



Due to safety reasons, resources must wait for fire to come out of range before… pic.twitter.com/TS983qJp9V — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) April 21, 2024

"Due to safety reasons, resources must wait for fire to come out of range before engaging, if suppression efforts remain necessary," the agency posted.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear as of Sunday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Range Fire': Wildfire near Florence burns over 1,000 acres