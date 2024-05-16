Ranch Fire in Butte County causes evacuations

(FOX40.COM) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for Concow Zone 511 on Wednesday due to a 20-acre fire in the area.

Around 9:30 p.m., the evacuation order was altered to an evacuation warning by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, meaning the area is only open to residents.

The affected area was between Big Bend around the northern part of Lake Oroville, according to the sheriff’s office, specifically, Big Bend Road between Surcease Mind Road and Newsome Ranch Road, south to Lumberjack Lane, and Newsome Ranch Road south from Big Ben Road in Concow.

Other areas included were Maple Springs Road, Powtan Trail, Bunker Hill Mine, Surcease Mine, Newsome Ranch, Pine Meadow Road, and Timber Cove Way.

Cal Fire said the fire started around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and is around 20 acres. At 9:20 p.m., the fire was 10% contained, the agency said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The evacuation order was originally posted to social media around 8:45 p.m.

