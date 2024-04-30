Ramsey Street, Rosehill Road partially closed after hazardous spill

A hazardous spill has caused road closings in the city Tuesday afternoon, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

According to the release, all southbound lanes at Ramsey Street to Rosehill Road and Quincy Street are closed. The Department of Transportation is working to contain the spill at the scene as of 5 p.m., according to police.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes until the spill is under control, police said.

The cause of the spill was not mentioned in the release.

