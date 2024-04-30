Man accused of trying to 'buy a child' booked into Cumberland County jail

A Sanford man was brought to the Cumberland County jail Friday after being arrested in Lee County last week on human trafficking charges, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Joseph Jay Vieu, 50, is charged in Cumberland County with two counts each of soliciting prostitution from a minor and human trafficking of a child victim.

According to the release, the Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit met with Gate Beautiful Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides resources and support to survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking, on April 2 to discuss an individual "attempting to buy a child for sexual gratification."

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office obtained the warrants to charge Vieu and he was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, the release said.

On Friday, Vieu was taken from the Lee County jail to the Cumberland County jail, according to the release. His bail is set at $3 million, the release said.

"Human Trafficking is an issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Slavery cannot be eliminated by a single individual or organization; rather, it requires collective efforts," Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said in a release. "Our office is committed to collaborating with any agencies to combat human trafficking. Last year, we successfully closed down a hotel on Gillespie Street that was facilitating human trafficking. However, our work is far from over, and we will continue to work tirelessly to end this heinous crime."

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Sheriff's Office Senior Sgt. N. Mincey 910-677-5514. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Vieu arrested for alleged child human trafficking in Cumberland County