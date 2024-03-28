Ramadan: Muslims will break fast at suhoor festivals happening in Ohio this weekend

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan began the night of March 10 with the sighting of the crescent moon.

Every morning, right before the crack of dawn, Muslims worldwide wake up to enjoy a meal called suhoor. Once the sun begins to rise, Muslims start their fasting, right until sunset.

Various Muslim-led organizations in Ohio will be celebrating this meal with a much bigger celebration.

The suhoor festival has become an American Muslim tradition — cities across the country will be holding their yearly Suhoor Festivals, partnering with vendors and restaurants during the eating hours afforded during Ramadan.

Many cities in Ohio will be having suhoor festivals this week. Ohio Muslims will enjoy delicious foods from different restaurants, purchase clothes and other merchandise from vendors, and enjoy the togetherness of eating hours with their friends and family.

Columbus Suhoor Festival

This festival will be held in Columbus and is organized by many Muslim-led organizations. Vendors such as Qahwah House, Ana Shawarma, Hoyo’s Kitchen, and many more will be serving food and selling merchandise.

When: March 29 from 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: International Mall, 1780 Morse Road, Columbus

Tickets: $15 at the door, limited tickets available

More information can be found on their Instagram.

Columbus Suhoor Night

Noor Islamic Cultural Center, other Muslim-led organizations and Muslim social media creators will be hosting Columbus Suhoor Night. This event will be held in a large indoor facility in Plain City.

When: March 30 from 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: 9525 SR-161, Plain City

Tickets: Free, register on their website for your free ticket

More information can be found on their Instagram.

Cleveland Suhoor Fest

Presented by the One Ummah Initiative, this event will be held in a banquet hall with over 60 vendors. This event will be offering shuttles from additional parking locations and will have their special Islamic exhibit created by the One Ummah Initiative.

When: March 29-30 from 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: La Villa Conference and Banquet Hall, 11500 Brookpark Road, Cleveland

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for children

Tickets can be purchased here. More information can be found on their Instagram.

5th Annual Suhoor Food Fest

Held at the Islamic Center of Cleveland, this suhoor festival will be both indoor and outdoor. Over 20 food vendors will be present for this special event.

When: April 5, 10 p.m.-5am

Where: Islamic Center of Cleveland, 6055 W 130th St., Parma

Tickets: Free Entry

More information can be found on the Islamic Center of Cleveland’s Instagram.

For questions and more information about Ohio Suhoor Festivals, contact mamuhammad@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Muslims will enjoy Ramadan suhoor festivals this weekend