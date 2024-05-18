New Raising Cane’s location coming to Yuba City

(FOX40.COM) — The Raising Cane’s restaurant is adding Yuba City to its list of over 500 restaurants located throughout the United States.

Raising Cane’s was established in 1996 by a 24-year-old entrepreneur who was told by a college professor that his business plan to open a restaurant that only serves chicken fingers wouldn’t work, according to its website. The first Raising Cane’s location was built in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has since expanded to 28 other states.

“We serve only the most craveable chicken finger meals. It’s our one love,” the company said on its website.

The Yuba City Raising Cane’s was unanimously approved by the Yuba City Planning Commission on July 23, 2023, as a part of a larger marketplace project on Harter Parkway. The restaurant is expected to have a capacity of 60 people seated, 16 indoor and 44 outdoor. Plans also include a drive-through which is proposed to be open every day until 3 a.m.

The grand opening date has not been listed, however, the company recently placed signage near the northwest intersection of State Route 20 and Harter Parkway that solicited employment applications.

