Rainbow PUSH president resigns after less than 3 months in role
Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III has resigned as Rainbow PUSH Coalition president after less than three months with the organization, he confirmed to ABC7 on Tuesday.
The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether a federal law applies to a Jan. 6 defendant. Here's how that could affect hundreds of other defendants — as well as former President Trump.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
Yelich had been having an incredible start to the season.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.
Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.
Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.
Nearly 55,000 five-star fans say this rain repeller stands up to Mother Nature's worst — and then some.
For the firm that calls itself “the first check in deep tech,” the last check for SOSV’s latest $306 million fund took a bit longer than founder Sean O’Sullivan would have liked. “Given our track record, our rates of return, the proven successes, all the unicorns that have come out of SOSV in the past, you’d imagine we’d have closed it in three months,” O’Sullivan told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Instead, it took about a year and a half, with the most concerted effort occurring in the last six months, according to O’Sullivan.
A key issue with the Toyota/Lexus infotainment system is being addressed as an OTA update.
The results from the nation's second-largest lender offer the latest example of how even the biggest banks are increasingly challenged by high interest rates.
The Oversight Board, Meta's semi-independent policy council, is turning its attention to how the company's social platforms are handling explicit, AI-generated images. Tuesday, it announced investigations into two separate cases over how Instagram in India and Facebook in the U.S. handled AI-generated images of public figures after Meta's systems fell short on detecting and responding to the explicit content. In both cases, the sites have now taken down the media.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
As a new era of Milwaukee baseball begins, the 26-year-old is continuing to improve and impress on both offense and defense.
Tesla has announced a large reduction in staff on the heels of a disappointing Q1 delivery report, following in the footsteps of legacy automakers and pure-play EV makers, per an internal memo.