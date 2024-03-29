Will it rain in Wilmington during the solar eclipse? Here's an early weather forecast

Grab your solar viewing glasses -- a total eclipse will be visible from 13 states across the country on April 8, with a partial eclipse visible in Wilmington.

But are blue skies expected for this cosmic event? While detailed Wilmington weather predictions from the National Weather Service likely won't be available until 3-5 days out from the eclipse, The Weather Channel provides some insight into the upcoming forecast for the local area.

As of Friday, Wilmington is expected to be 72 degrees with mostly sunny skies during the day on April 8, according to The Weather Channel. Humidity is expected to be approximately 53%, with a 6% chance of rain. Wind gusts heading Northeast are predicted to be between 5 to 10 mph, with a UV Index rating of 8.

While it's still too early to accurately predict the upcoming weather, historical data for Wilmington suggests that residents might be able to hold out hope for favorable conditions on the day of the eclipse.

What is the historical weather in Wilmington on April 8?

The National Weather Service maintains records and averages for Wilmington weather throughout history.

The following data details weather in Wilmington on April 8, averaged from weather recorded between 1991-2020. The record high and low temperatures are pulled from 1874 until present.

Record high temperature: 89 degrees (1999)

Record low temperature: 29 degrees (2007)

Average high temperature: 72.6 degrees

Average low temperature: 50.4 degrees

Mean temperature: 61.5 degrees

Average precipitation: 0.10 inches

What was Wilmington weather like on April 8 last year?

The National Weather Service provides the following data pertaining to the weather conditions in Wilmington on April 8, 2023.

Maximum temperature: 53 degrees

Minimum temperature: 46 degrees

Average temperature: 49.5 degrees

Precipitation: 1.71 inches

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?

Using the USA Today ZIP Code tool, you can find more information on the time, duration, and percent of coverage that will occur in your area during the solar eclipse. The eclipse is expected to begin in Wilmington, N.C., at 1:58 p.m.

What is the path for the 2024 solar eclipse in North Carolina? See interactive map

