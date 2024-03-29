Where to watch the 2024 solar eclipse in Wilmington and beyond

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible from within the United States.

For a total solar eclipse to occur, the sun, moon, and earth must be in a direct line, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). To view the total eclipse from Earth, you must be in the center of the moon's shadow. People located outside of the moon's inner shadow will only see a partial eclipse.

While North Carolina will not be in the pathway of totality for 2024, Wilmington residents can still look forward to viewing a partial eclipse with over 70% coverage in just nine days, according to USA Today's ZIP Code tool.

Are you looking to experience the solar eclipse as part of a group or planning to make a day out of the cosmic event? Grab your solar viewing glasses and venture to one of these prime locations across the state.

Where to watch the solar eclipse in North Carolina on April 8?

Science of Solar Eclipses at Airlie Gardens Where: 300 Airlie Road, Wilmington When: 2:30-4 p.m. Cost: $10 advance online tickets, $3 for children ages 4-12 Event Summary: Learn more information about the science of the solar eclipse and then watch the eclipse at peak visibility.

Fayetteville State University Planetarium Where: 1200 Murchison Road, Fayetteville When: 2-4:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Event Summary: Several telescopes available to view the event and solar eclipse glasses for sale.

Discovery Place Science Museum Where: 168 W. Sixth St., Charlotte When: 2:30-4 p.m. Cost: Free. Event Summary: View or watch the eclipse from the Discovery Place Parking Deck Level 3. The eclipse will also be live streamed at the IMAX Dome Theater from 1:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. for a cost.

Duraleigh Road Community Library Where: 5800 Duraleigh Road, Raleigh When: 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Event Summary: Eclipse trivia and viewing. Eclipse glasses will be provided. Registration is requested.

Statewide Star Parties (hosted by the North Carolina Science Festival) Where: Events hosted throughout multiple counties across the state. Check the N.C. Science Festival webpage for more information. When: April 5-8. Cost: Dependent on event Event Summary: 37 skywatching events hosted across the state in honor of the 2024 total solar eclipse.



Are there any solar eclipse-related events in Wilmington?

Below are events in the Wilmington area held in connection with the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Solar Eclipse Renewal Ritual Yoga (hosted by Salty Dog Yoga & Surf and Natural Harmony, LLC) Where: 915 A North Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach When: April 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Cost: $49 with code EARLYBIRD until March 31, $55 following Event Summary: Meditation and restorative yoga event led by Sri Baba Hari Dass.

Star Party (hosted by Cape Fear Museum and North Carolina Science Festival) Where: Carolina Beach State Park (1010 State Park Road, Carolina Beach) When: April 12 from 7-10 p.m. Cost: Free Event Summary: In honor of Monday's solar eclipse, the star-themed party will include night sky tours, stargazing, food for purchase, and more.



How can you safely watch the eclipse?

You will definitely want to grab a pair of solar viewing glasses to view the solar eclipse on April 8. A list of suppliers for approved eclipse glasses can be found on NASA's webpage here.

Ordinary sunglasses, even those that are very dark, are not suitable for viewing a solar eclipse.

Additionally, the American Academy of Ophthalmology warns viewers to "never look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or other similar devices," even if you are wearing eclipse glasses.

If you are traveling outside of Wilmington to a location where the total eclipse will be visible, you should only look at the unfiltered total eclipse while the entirety of the sun is covered by the moon.

