Rain and storm chances increase this week in Central Florida

After a long stretch of dry weather, our rain and storm chances are picking up this week.

Central Florida will be partly cloudy and warm Monday with highs in the mid-80s.

The rest of the week will be slightly warmer, with highs near 90 degrees.

We will have a slight chance of seeing a passing shower on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday, some could even see isolated storms.

Rain chances will remain low overall throughout the weekend.

