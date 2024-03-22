Rain, snow and wind will return by Sunday

Temperatures continue a warming trend through Friday, when Albuquerque could see its first 70° day of the year. A storm will bring back rain and snow chances to New Mexico starting Sunday.

High temperatures climbed back to near and above average for this time of year Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed across the state today too, bringing some light, measurable rainfall to a few areas. These showers have ended tonight with clearing skies. Friday will be the warmest day this week, with highs climbing well above average. Albuquerque will likely see its first 70° day of the year with highs in the 80s across southeast New Mexico.

A storm system will begin moving into New Mexico this weekend. Cloudier skies will move in on Saturday with snow starting in the northern mountains. Winds will also pick up Saturday afternoon. The biggest impacts will be felt on Sunday as a cold front sweeps across New Mexico, bringing in widespread chances for rain and higher elevation snow. Highs winds will impact the state too, especially in southern and eastern New Mexico where 55+ mph wind gusts will be possible. Heavy snow will fall in the northern mountains. With colder temperatures settling in Sunday night, snow levels could drop down to as low as 5,500′ by Monday morning. Scattered rain and snow chances will continue through Tuesday of next week. Rain and snow will be more hit-or-miss on Tuesday, but could be heavier than on Monday. Winds will also pick up again on Tuesday.

Drier weather returns starting Wednesday as temperatures rebound. But another storm system will approach the state by the end of next week, bringing back high winds and chances for rain and snow starting next Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.