Rain and mountain snow showers return Wednesday afternoon

Scattered rain and snow showers will return Wednesday afternoon. Drier weather returns starting Thursday with warmer temperatures through Saturday.

Rain and snow showers developed Tuesday across western, northern and central New Mexico. Temperatures were also warmer today across much of New Mexico. The rain and snow showers are ending tonight, but a few light snow showers will still be possible through Wednesday morning around Grants and Gallup. Another round of scattered rain and snow showers will develop Wednesday afternoon. Overall, rain and snow accumulations will be light. The moisture will end Wednesday night as drier air moves in from the west.

Drier weather returns statewide starting Thursday. The drier and sunnier weather will jumpstart the warming trend across New Mexico too, with highs climbing warmer than average into the weekend.

Another storm will dive towards New Mexico on Sunday. This will bring high winds across southern and eastern parts of the state, with 60+ mph wind gusts across the Sacramento Mountains. Meanwhile, rain and mountain snow will also start moving back into the state. A cold front will sweep across New Mexico Sunday into Monday, which will bring colder temperatures starting Sunday night. Rain and snow chances will continue into early next week.

