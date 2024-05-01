Rain chances remain as Central Florida heats up

Brian Shields,James Tutten
·1 min read

Central Florida continues to heat up with more hot days ahead.

Our area will see highs in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.

We should be even warmer through the rest of the week and even hotter next week.

Central Florida will also see a 30% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday.

Our rain chances are forecast to be lower for the rest of the week.

We are also one month until the start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

It’s always a good idea to prepare early for the possibility of severe weather.

