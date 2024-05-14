Rain chances increasing through Thursday

Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of this week. Rain and thunderstorm chances peak on Thursday as a storm moves across the state.

High temperatures were warmer to start the week across New Mexico. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms developed across the mountain ranges, but most of that rain evaporated before reaching the ground. This will be the case again on Tuesday afternoon as more spotty showers and thunderstorms develop. Some of these storms could produce locally strong wind gusts as a result of the evaporating rain. Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday.

Better moisture will move in ahead of a storm system on Wednesday, which will begin to increase the chance for rain across parts of the state, and increase the chance of rain actually making it to the ground. A storm will move across New Mexico on Thursday. This will bring the best chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state this week. Some showers and storms will begin developing early Thursday morning, with showers and storms lasting through the day Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall and a couple strong to severe storms will be possible, with large hail and gusty winds the biggest threats.

Drier air quickly returns on Friday, limiting rain chances to just a couple spotty showers across some of the mountain ranges. Temperatures will rebound too. High pressure moves over the state this weekend, bringing some of the warmest weather so far this year. Albuquerque could see its first 90° day of the year starting Sunday, while Roswell could soar up to 100°.

