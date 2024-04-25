Radar, shovels needed to study Revolutionary War camp at proposed Monmouth warehouse

UPPER FREEHOLD - Residents of Allentown watched as Matt Tomaso, an archaeologist, highlighted possible British encampments on the west of the borough.

Tomaso, who was hired as a historical consultant by the developer Active Acquisitions LLC of a proposed 453,720-square-foot warehouse, displayed a 1778 Revolutionary War map, part of the campaign that led to the Battle of Monmouth on June 28, 1778.

“The map is used for surveillance and reconnaissance of the Continental troops and (British) Major (John) André probably drew dozens of these in the course of a few days to provide that information as quickly as possible.” Tomaso said. “This encampment was two days long.”

In both the March and April planning board meetings, over a hundred residents from both Allentown and Upper Freehold showed up, some with signs protesting the development, concerned with both how the warehouse might trample over history and how it could build up modern-day traffic.

The 1778 map alongside an image from Google Maps that was presented to the Upper Freehold planning board on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at Stone Brook Middle School in Upper Freehold, New Jersey.

The proposed warehouse development would split the farm formerly known as the Stein property into two separate properties. Each lot would contain a warehouse. Building A would measure 248,393 square feet with 44 loading docks and Building B would measure 205,327 square feet with 37 loading docks. The warehouses are built on speculation and two separate owners could potentially own each separate building with two different tenants. The proposed development is dubbed AAESAF Property.

While the property is located in Upper Freehold, there would be about 100 feet of buffer between the backyards of Allentown residents living on Probasco Drive and Building A.

Last fall, residents protested the development with signs demanding to preserve the site and ban trucks from entering the borough.

Tomaso said he was brought on board the project earlier than the typical review process because “the applicant made the decision to begin (addressing) the issue immediately.”

He said the review of the historic literature revealed the possible encampment and the next step, which could begin this summer, would be to use ground penetrating radar and electromagnetic resistivity (EMS) tools to determine soil conditions and find magnetic objects.

“We’re also doing invasive studies,” Tomaso said. “That includes shovel testing.”

The Upper Freehold Planning board listens to the stormwater management proposal for the AAESAF warehouse on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Stone Bridge Middle School in Upper Freehold, New Jersey.

Upper Freehold Mayor Robert Frascella, who sits on the township’s planning board, questioned the map’s authenticity. He said Allentown had a different spelling in the 1700s.

Tomaso said he is not concerned with the map’s spelling and has no reasons to doubt the map’s authenticity.

Roundabouts for traffic

The developer has also proposed a roundabout for the entrance of the proposed site. The developer’s traffic engineer, Dan Disario, said the developer met with the county, which asked that the roundabout be installed. The reasoning is that it would give trucks more than one chance to turn away from Allentown. He said eventually the county would like two roundabouts at both ends of the borough to prevent trucks from entering.

Board member Joseph Covello asked that the developer redo its traffic study because the counts were done on a day that school was a half day. Board member Patricia Dorey said she disagreed with the accuracy of the traffic report, as she said dump trucks have caused traffic backups.

Disario agreed to conduct another count, but argued that the traffic counts are conservative and the afterwork peak hour counts do not overlap with school hours.

In total, Disario estimated that in a 24-hour period on an average weekday, a total of 790 vehicles would enter and leave the site. Of the 790 vehicles, 510 would be cars and 280 would be trucks. Disario said there would be no discernable change in traffic, which was booed by residents.

Residents protesting the warehouse proposal outside Stone Brook Middle School on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Upper Freehold, New Jersey.

Mayor Frascella said the “the worst offenders” are school buses and school kids and not tractor trailers and dump trucks during peak hours.

Attorney Stuart Lieberman, hired by neighboring Allentown to represent its interests, questioned whether Frascella and Township Committeeman Stephen Alexander could vote on the application. He said the two members had made prior comments expressing disdain for intervention by Monmouth County that could reduce the township’s tax revenue. The county had expressed an interest in buying the property to preserve it.

Planning board attorney Matthew Kalwinsky disagreed, saying as long as the board members can make impartial decisions, then recusals are not necessary.

Protesters line Main Street in August 2023 just outside of Allentown near where developers are proposing to build a warehouse in neighboring Upper Freehold. Many are concerned about the impact on local traffic and sights connected with the 1778 Battle of Monmouth.

Flooding worries

Due to past flooding, Allentown has been concerned about the proposed development exacerbating its stormwater management issues.

Michael Schweitzer, who authored the environmental impact statement for the developer, said the development would have no detrimental impacts on anything sensitive. He said the report was dated May 2023 and originally found no archeological sites, but has since been updated.

The developer’s engineer, Tung-To Lam, said stormwater from the site would stay on the site.

Lieberman asked about how the development could affect township services, air quality and noise levels.

Schweitzer declined to answer those questions, stating that he was not an expert, but members of his firm performed the tests.

The developer’s planner, Christine Nazzaro-Cofone, said the proposed development largely conforms with Upper Freehold’s township ordinances and zoning. She said warehouses are allowed to be built in that part of town and the proposal only requires two variances and two waivers from the planning board. The two variances are for the proposed roundabout and the loading dock sizes. The two waivers are for the lack of sidewalks and the shape of the lot closest to Interstate 195.

Lieberman said the state has different planning areas and the location of the proposed warehouse is not in a location that the state finds appropriate. He argued that Monmouth County’s master plan discourages warehouses.

Nazzaro-Cofone said she disagreed with that interpretation.

Allentown will bring its own set of engineers and other professionals to the next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 in Stone Bridge Middle School.

