Racine police believe they've cracked the 1987 cold case murder of Derby Wagner-Richardson

Derby Wagner-Richardson was a security guard at Styberg Engineering in Racine when she was removed from the building against her will and later found dead.

Authorities believe they have cracked the case in the 1987 murder of Derby Wagner-Richardson, a security guard who went missing from her post at an engineering firm only to be found dead in her vehicle's trunk a short time after.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office issued charges last week against the man that was soon to be a her ex-husband, Fred Wagner-Richardson.

The Racine Police Department issued a statement and held a press conference on Thursday.

On March 22, 1987, around 1:30 a.m., Racine police received a call from management at Styberg Engineering, 1600 Goold St., notifying police that Derby, their normally very responsible 28-year-old security guard, had missed her 1 a.m. check-in.

Authorities found "numerous pieces of evidence" at the facility indicating that Derby was removed from the facility against her will during a struggle, as well as pieces of clothing and personal items found in the streets near Styberg, according to police.

Racine police squad parked outside the scene of Derby Wagner-Richardson's murder in 1987.

Later that morning, at about 8:30 a.m., Racine police located Derby's vehicle in an alley in the 1500 block of Layard Avenue, which is just north of Styberg. Derby was located in the trunk dead with her neck and wrists slashed, police said.

Derby Wagner-Richardson was found dead in the trunk of her vehicle in Racine.

In June 1986, Derby and Fred separated after several years of a difficult marriage, according to police. Derby filed for divorce in December 1986. The couple owned a "substantial amount" of real estate in Racine and it needed to be divided up, police said.

On Jan. 21, 1987, Fred assaulted Derby in front of their two daughters during a child exchange. On Jan. 28, 1987, Derby filed a temporary restraining order against Fred, who was convicted of the battery later that year.

Derby Wagner-Richardson

On March 21, 1987, a meeting between Derby, Fred, and their respective attorneys, ended in a way that made Derby feel like her life was in danger, police said. Her attorney agreed and informed police to request extra attention for Derby. In the early morning hours the next day, Derby was found dead.

Fred was arrested at one of his properties on March 28. He was charged with first-degree murder, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of possession of electronic weapons. He is now 83 years old and faces the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

He is no longer in custody after posting $50,000 bond. His listed attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Charges filed in a 1987 cold case murder in Racine