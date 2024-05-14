Rachel Maddow Gags On Air After Relaying Trump Story From Michael Cohen Testimony

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was audibly revolted while recounting one particular anecdote from Michael Cohen’s testimony at Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Monday.

Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and fixer, testified that he had first asked Trump about Stormy Daniels in 2011, when a website ran a blog post about Trump’s alleged sexual encounter with the porn star.

Cohen said Trump told him that he had met Daniels at a celebrity golf tournament, and that former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was golfing with him at the time.

Trump also expressed that “women prefer Trump even over someone like Big Ben,” Cohen testified.

Roethlisberger has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Maddow shared that piece of testimony with her viewers, making a retching sound at the end.

“Michael Cohen testified today that when he asked Donald Trump if anything had happened between him and Stormy Daniels, Trump bragged to Michael Cohen that yeah, even though he was there at this golf event with ‘Big Ben’ Roethlisberger, the women there — like Stormy Daniels — they wanted him more than they wanted Big Ben,” the MSNBC host said. “Eugh!”

Cohen said that Trump dodged the question when he asked if the Daniels allegation was true, saying only that Daniels was a “beautiful woman.”

Trump denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is accused of falsifying business records to cover up reimbursements to Cohen after the latter made a $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2016, just before the election, in exchange for her silence so her story would not hurt Trump’s presidential campaign.

