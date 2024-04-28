Racer dies during St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of people participated in Saturday’s St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in downtown Nashville, but one racer died during the event, according to officials.

Three hours and 49 minutes into the race, the Metro Nashville Police Department said a medical call came in from the Shelby Park area about an unresponsive 25-year-old male runner. CPR was already in progress, so the Nashville Fire Department reportedly brought the man to the hospital, where he later died.

The IRONMAN Group shared the following statement with News 2 on behalf of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series:

It is with our deepest regret to confirm the death of a race participant at Saturday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event. The runner received urgent medical attention by the on-site medical team before being transported to a nearby hospital where they sadly passed away. We appreciate the medical personnel who worked quickly to support the participant. We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the race participant, and we will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. Out of respect for the participant and their family we will have no further comment.

No additional details have been confirmed about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Organizers said more than 23,000 registered participants took a foot tour of Nashville during the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, and 5K races on Saturday, April 27.

