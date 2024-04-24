A raccoon caused a major power outage in Oak Creek. Find out what else causes outages.

A raccoon caused thousands in Oak Creek and South Milwaukee to lose power this past weekend.

Shockingly, We Energies dealt with another power outage caused by a raccoon the day prior, in the Fox Valley.

Brendan Conway, media relations manager with We Energies, said in the Oak Creek incident, the animal got into equipment at the Pennsylvania Substation off Ryan Road, causing an outage for 16,000 customers around 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

About half of those impacted were back in service just after 10 p.m. and everyone's power was restored before midnight.

“We believe (the raccoon) climbed into an area where two main power lines meet,” Conway said. “It likely touched one line and when another part of its body touched the other line or nearby equipment, that created a circuit, sending thousands of volts through the animal and damaging the lines.”

Two raccoons in two days cause power outages

This wasn’t the only rascal raccoon in Wisconsin causing power problems. The day prior ― April 19 ― a raccoon caused 7,000 We Energies customers to lose power in the Appleton area when the animal came into contact with a piece of equipment in a substation, according to Conway.

“In that situation, many customers were restored in a matter of minutes and all customers had power restored in about 90 minutes,” he said.

Having two outages caused by raccoons back-to-back is uncommon. But according to the We Energies website, animal contact in general makes up about 10% of outages.

Conway said squirrels and birds are “the biggest culprits.”

What are the reasons for power outages and how common are they?

Animal-related outages are the third-most common reason for power failures. Here's a breakdown of what We Energies says are the most common causes:

39% Equipment issues

28% Trees (fallen trunks/limbs or growth into power lines)

10% Animal contact

8% Humans (accidents or vandalism, most commonly)

8% Other (mechanical damage, construction errors, fires, etc.)

7% Weather (lightning, wind, rain, heat, cold, snow and ice)

Sometimes We Energies must interrupt service to perform maintenance, but those impacted are always informed ahead of time, Conway said.

A Mylar balloon caused a power outage affecting more than 4,000 customers Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, according to We Energies.

“A power outage interesting fact that we find many customers do not realize is how many outages are caused by balloons, specifically Mylar balloons,” Conway said.

Over 100,000 We Energies customers lost power since 2020 due to these balloons. When the balloons make contact with power lines, they act as a conductor and create a short circuit, causing outages and possibly downed power lines.

“In 2023, those caught up in these outages had to endure an average downtime of a whopping 102 minutes,” Conway said.

