Quincy Police Department detective resigns 9 months after 25 Investigates report

A Quincy Police Department detective who was the subject of an internal affairs investigation for allegedly sexting a woman with disabilities in 2017 has resigned, effective immediately.

Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy confirmed Detective Andrew Keenan submitted a letter of resignation Thursday evening after Kennedy recommended that he face a termination hearing.

In August, 25 Investigates reported that Keenan had been placed on administrative leave in connection to a 2017 sexting case. Andrew Keenan had been accused of sending a sexually explicit image to a woman living with mental disabilities and allegedly soliciting a sexually explicit video in return.

25 Investigates: Quincy police reviewing 2017 sexting case involving former chief’s son

The woman was a resident at Cardinal Cushing, where Keenan had once worked. She needed “regular assistance with decision making,” according to a search warrant connected to a Hanover Police investigation of the case.

“She has a past history of reduced insight and judgment in terms of social interactions,” the warrant said.

Andrew Keenan was never charged with a crime.

At the time, Andrew Keenan’s father Paul Keenan was the Quincy Police Chief. His uncle is longtime Mayor Thomas Koch. In August, former Chief Paul Keenan told investigative reporter Ted Daniel his son was allowed to enter an employee assistance program and the case was kept out of Andrew Keenan’s personnel file.

After Paul Keenan retired, the new police administration reopened the case and hired an outside law firm to review the sexting allegations and the former police administration’s handling of them.

Chief Kennedy said he recommended that Andrew Keenan face a termination hearing based on the findings of the independent panel that conducted the review.

Andrew Keenan could not immediately be reached for comment.

