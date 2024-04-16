Questions, no answers as police hold former Berlin Boro school employee

BERLIN BOROUGH — A former Berlin Community School employee remained in custody on Tuesday a day after his detention for unspecified reasons was disclosed in a joint Facebook post by local police and school officials.

An email Tuesday from police Chief Michael Scheer confirmed Scott Nalick is being held but stated that no other information was available for release. The school system also declined to say more on Tuesday.

The joint statement, posted Monday night, was addressed by Scheer and school Interim Superintendent Brenda Harring to “BCS Families and Staff.”

“We can confirm that Scott Nalick, a former employee of the Berlin Community School, has been taken into custody where he remains at this time,” the statement reads. “School will go on as scheduled tomorrow as it has been deemed safe to attend by the Berlin Borough Police Department. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence throughout the day.”

It adds: “Due to the ongoing nature of this matter, we cannot comment further at this time. We will provide updates as we are able to do so. However, please be assured that the safety of all students, parents, staff and visitors at Berlin Community School is of paramount importance to both the Police Department and the School Administration. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Board of Education meeting records from April 2023 identify a Scott Nalick as a veteran teacher whose status was renewed for the 2023-2024 academic year. Recent board records also identify a Scott Nalick as head wrestling coach.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday referred questions on the matter to borough police.

This is a developing story.

