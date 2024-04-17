Here’s what police say a teacher did that put a South Jersey school on edge

BERLIN BOROUGH — Borough police say a teacher at Berlin Community School was arrested earlier this week over a series of allegedly harassing and, or, threatening texts and social media posts in a furious campaign against his principal.

Police say Scott D. Nalick at some point on Monday took time to email the district administration a resignation letter, only to illegally return to enter the school.

Nalick, a 38-year-old Marlton resident, also allegedly went to the principal’s home and verbally confronted her and another person. Security camera footage captured the altercation, police say.

More: Questions, no answers as police hold former Berlin Boro school employee

More: Waiting til April 15 to book a CPA is waiting too long

Nalick is under arrest on four charges according to a police complaint and affidavit the Courier-Post obtained on Wednesday.

Borough Detective Ashton Pohlig filed the complaint on Tuesday in Municipal Court.

The four charges are as follows.

Entering a secured structure after being barred from doing so, a fourth-degree offense.

With purpose to harass another, in an online communication, knowingly threatening to inflict injury, a fourth-degree crime.

Using text messages with purpose to harass another engaging in alarming or seriously annoying conduct, specifically the principal, a petty disorderly persons offense.

Accessing and altering data in the school grading system without authorization or in excess of authorization, a second-degree offense.

The affidavit alleges that Nalick on April 15 “engaged in multiple forms of harassment by publishing threatening posts on social media, engaging in harassing behavior by text messaging other employees and administrators stating the school has holocausted him, stating that the principal had offered him illegal narcotics, creating a false atmosphere and demeaning appearance for the school principal.”

Additionally, police say he stated in posts on X, the former Twitter, ‘Now I go nuclear.’ That post is being interpreted as a violent statement, police say.

Police say Nalick also posted on X that, “God says though shalt not kill. A person who kills another person is no longer Jewish. I am the Messiah. God’s plan.”

The affidavit states further that Nalick, after resigning, accessed the district grading system and changed grades for numerous students.

“The defendant returned to the school the same night, where he encountered multiple staff members, students, and their parents,” the affidavit states.

Police say Nalick also placed a “large plastic tote” behind the school, which alarmed staff members.

On Tuesday, school Superintendent Brenda Harring posted on the Berlin Community School Facebook page an update on what had happened Monday and what the district is doing about it.

"As communicated previously, a staff member has been taken into custody based on a chain of events that unfolded as a result of some questionable decisions made on the staff members part," Harring wrote. "In an effort to be mindful of the staff and students' mixed feelings about the events that occurred, I first met with the faculty this morning to discuss what steps were taken yesterday."

Harring adds what can be said has restrictions because of personnel privacy rules.

The school also held two assemblies for middle school students, first with those in seventh and eighth grades, and then in fifth and sixth grades. Harring states she read the following statement.

"During morning announcements this morning a quote was read that is very appropriate for the message I'd like to convey today," it reads. "We all must make the choice between what is right and what is easy."

It goes on: "Yesterday afternoon, Mr. Nalick made a choice to resign from Berlin Community School. He will no longer be teaching here moving forward. Due to a series of events that unfolded yesterday, as a result of Mr. Nalick's choices he is no longer welcome at BCS. Should he try to contact you or should you see him we ask that you inform a trusted adult immediately."

Harring stressed the district was working with police to ensure students are safe. Many students also have asked to speak to counselors and those are being made available, she stated.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times. Have a tip? Support journalism with a subscription

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Police: Berlin teacher harassed principal through text, home visit