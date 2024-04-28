Queen Creek teacher arrested for sharing 'inappropriate' image with student, police say

A teacher at a Queen Creek high school was arrested on Friday for reportedly sharing an inappropriate image with a student, according to police.

Brett Smith, a 56-year-old teacher at Crismon High School, was arrested after officers received reports on April 19 that he showed an “inappropriate” image to a student, according to Queen Creek police spokesperson Jennifer Lamis. Lamis did not supply any details regarding the content of the image.

“The Queen Creek Police Department is committed to the safety of this community, especially our youth,” Lamis wrote in an email statement.

Smith was booked into a Maricopa County jail, and police said an investigation was ongoing.

The Arizona Republic reached out to the Queen Creek Unified School District, to which Crismon High School belongs, for comment, but has not heard back yet.

