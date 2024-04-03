QC event offers employers help hiring immigrants

Immigrant Workforce – The QC’s Best Kept Secret will be held Thursday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at IowaWORKS, 1801A E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport.

The three-part event will offer insight to employers about how to invest themselves and the refugee and immigrant population in the Quad Cities.

Employers will learn about the immigrant community and hear from those living in the Quad Cities. There will also be employers on hand who will share their experiences on hiring immigrants. Community resources and non-profit organizations will provide information on local support.

This event has been put together by World Relief QC, Iowa Bureau of Refugee Services, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, IowaWORKS, American Job Centers, and QC Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees.

You can register HERE.

For additional information on the event, contact Grace Fitzpatrick, director of empowerment programs, World Relief, at 563-200-1948 or email gfitzpatrick@wr.org.

