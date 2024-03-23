Putnam County Sheriff’s Office now hiring to fill 3 openings

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has three openings for recruit deputies.

Some of the benefits include:

Get paid while attending Criminal Justice Academy at SJR State.

Law Enforcement Academy classes paid.

Receive benefits including sick, vacation, and insurance.

Eligible to receive a one-time, $5,000 bonus from the state of Florida upon completion of Law Enforcement Academy.

To qualify, the sheriff’s department says you must be a United States citizen, 19 years or older, and have a valid Florida Driver’s License. Other qualifications include, but are not limited to:

Must have a high school diploma or GED

Must fill out an application online

Must have or schedule to take BAT with Criminal Justice Academy at SJR State (can be waived with college degree or honorable discharge from the military).

Must sign a two-year commitment with the sheriff’s office if selected

Applications must be completed by April 4 and classes begin July 8, 2024.

To see a full list of conditions and terms, click here. For any questions, contact 386-329-0485.

